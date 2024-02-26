YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NYSE:YPF opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 229,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

