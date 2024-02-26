Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $739.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
