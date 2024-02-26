CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

