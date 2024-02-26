Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

