Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.7 %

ZLAB opened at $19.94 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $368,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

