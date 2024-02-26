Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.28 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.