HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Lowered to C$4.35 at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.35 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLS. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Canada cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

About HLS Therapeutics

Shares of HLS opened at C$3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.36. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

