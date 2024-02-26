Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

