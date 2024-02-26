BMO Capital Markets Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.21.

MFI opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.27. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

