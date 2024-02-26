BMO Capital Markets Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

