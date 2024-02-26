TD Securities Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

TSE TCW opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

