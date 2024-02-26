TD Securities Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$944.23 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.31. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$12.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

