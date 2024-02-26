Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.69.

SPB opened at C$9.27 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

