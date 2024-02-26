Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Trading Down 1.4 %

Yelp stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

