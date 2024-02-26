Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

BCLI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

