DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get DURECT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DURECT

DURECT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.81. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.