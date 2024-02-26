McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

MGRC opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Articles

