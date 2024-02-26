TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 190.9% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

