StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.