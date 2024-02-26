Insider Buying: Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Eileen Carr purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,773.86).

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 51.70 ($0.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.29. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £136.29 million, a PE ratio of 397.69, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,307.69%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

