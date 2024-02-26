Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

