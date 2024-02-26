Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.80.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$47.89 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$51.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

