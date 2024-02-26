First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.78. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.