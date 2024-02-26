National Bankshares Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.27.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

About Ero Copper

TSE ERO opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.