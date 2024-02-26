TD Securities Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. 17.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

