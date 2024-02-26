Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.58.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.01 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.55.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

