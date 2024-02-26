Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.