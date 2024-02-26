Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

