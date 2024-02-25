Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 39,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,396,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 262,852 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.