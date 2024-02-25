Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

