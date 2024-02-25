ERC20 Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 70% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $303.60 million and $59,964.13 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,866.18 or 0.99942727 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.44 or 0.00218596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.24867161 USD and is up 260.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $96,366.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

