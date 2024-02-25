Niza Global (NIZA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $790,599.55

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Niza Global has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $790,599.55 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01515697 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $593,633.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

