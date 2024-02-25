McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,591 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after buying an additional 3,429,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $378.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

