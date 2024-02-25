Ethereum Classic Price Tops $26.98 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.98 or 0.00052177 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $211.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00519914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00243106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,733,767 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.