Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

LOW opened at $232.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

