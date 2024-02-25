Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.56. 2,112,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.83.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

