McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,841,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

