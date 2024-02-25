JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 8th Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,105,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $529.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $185.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

