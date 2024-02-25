McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,322 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 407.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,975,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,200,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $411.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

