CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $613,074.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $613,074.00 and approximately $0.62 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

