TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114.97 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $338.96 million and $114.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00071671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,117,951 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,441,268 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.