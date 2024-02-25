DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $36.20 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $2.34 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 203,608,100.13787198 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.42000218 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,612,456.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.