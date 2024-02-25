Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $527.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.86.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.