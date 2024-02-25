Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

