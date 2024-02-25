Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

