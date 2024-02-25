Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.26 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $356.36 million and approximately $64.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00006602 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.50 or 0.05945853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00071304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

