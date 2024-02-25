QUASA Trading Up 40.4% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. QUASA has a market cap of $197,642.27 and approximately $203.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.73 or 1.00028109 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00214080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128699 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $33.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

