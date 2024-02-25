NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.73 or 1.00028109 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00214080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

