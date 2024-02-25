Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

