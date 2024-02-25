Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,054 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 35.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $252.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

